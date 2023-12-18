Brown County Officials propose land donation for affordable veteran housing

Proposed veteran land donation
Proposed veteran land donation(WBAY)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County officials proposed donating 3.5 acres of land to Veterans First of Northeast Wisconsin for its Veterans Village project. The land is located just outside the Veterans Manor in Green Bay.

Gail Nohr with Veterans First of Northeast Wisconsin says the project would offer affordable housing to veterans experiencing homelessness and provide services to help them transition back into the community.

21 homes are expected to be built and can house about 25 veterans. Nohr says last year in Brown County about 81 veterans lived in homeless shelters and about 1,000 veterans needed affordable housing.

“I have been working with veterans my whole life and to be able to give this to veterans is what I was put here for,” said Nohr. “It’s my purpose in life. I just need to offer this service to veterans who are in need because they have given so much to us and to our country and they deserve this.”

The Brown County Board of Supervisors will vote on Wednesday to authorize the donation of the land. The project is expected to break ground in the spring, with many homes and a community center to be completed by 2025.

