A BLUSTERY BLAST OF COLD AIR TODAY

Snow showers have been tracking through northeast Wisconsin overnight. You may notice a fresh coating of snow here and there this morning. While a few flakes may fly at times today, the strong winds and change in the temperature is today’s big story.

A blustery northwest wind will be gusting around 35 mph. That’s going to hold today’s temperatures in the upper-half of the 20s across the Fox Valley. However, wind chills will be in teens, with only single-digit chills in the Northwoods. This return to seasonably cold weather may seem somewhat harsh, but it’s only because many folks have become used to the mild December weather. The wind will slow down tonight, with snappy cold temperatures heading into early Tuesday.

However, this blast of cold air will be short lived... By Thursday, which happens to be the first official day of winter, temperatures will rise back into the 40s. It looks like the return of the mild weather will last through Christmas Day. However, it will also be a cloudy and damp stretch, with some occasional fog, drizzle and light rain. A lot of folks may not be dreaming of a “Wet Christmas”, but that’s what’s on the docket this year.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 15-30+ MPH

TUESDAY: SW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Blustery with wind chills in the teens. A few flakes, otherwise a slow clearing. HIGH: 29, steady or slowly falling

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Snappy cold. Wind weakens. LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably cold. A bit blustery late. HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Early clouds, then sun. Not as cold. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Turning cloudy. A bit brisk. Winter arrives at 9:27pm. HIGH: 41 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Fog possible. Some drizzle. Not that cold. HIGH: 41 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Fog possible. Some drizzle. Not that cold. HIGH: 42 LOW: 38

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy, with some fog. Scattered showers. HIGH: 44 LOW: 41

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy and mild. Showers likely. HIGH: 46

