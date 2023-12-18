Bellin Health updating patients affected by cybersecurity breach

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bellin Health is mailing letters to some of its patients whose information may have been involved in a recent cybersecurity event.

In late October, Bellin Health’s monitoring systems identified unauthorized activity on a limited portion of its computer network. Bellin’s information security team quickly took steps to contain the activity and began an investigation, which is now complete.

Bellin Health says the investigation determined that an unauthorized third party accessed a folder that stored copies of archived, scanned documents related to the purchase of home care equipment dated between 2006 and 2013, and obtained files from the folder.

The documents included information such as patients’ names and one or more of the following: address, phone number, date of birth, certain health information related to home care equipment.

A limited number of documents include Social Security numbers, which at the time were sometimes used as Medicare ID numbers. Bellin’s electronic medical record system was not involved or accessed.

Bellin is encouraging patients to review statements from their health insurer and healthcare providers, and to contact them immediately if they see any services they did not receive.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Here’s how you can help the family who lost four members in a Waupaca County crash
Update on dead birds at Duck Creek Quarry
Update on dead birds at Duck Creek Quarry
Brody Enli looking at light show
Countdown to Christmas: Charitable light show dazzles neighborhood
FILE - Officials rescued 35 people who were stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in...
35 people rescued from broken ice on a lake

Latest News

Proposed veteran land donation
Brown County Officials propose land donation for affordable veteran housing
Parents share grief
‘Our children are gone’: Parents of siblings killed in crash share their grief
Parents share grief
Parents of siblings killed in crash share their grief
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Here’s how you can help the family who lost four members in a Waupaca County crash
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged