Bellin Health updating patients affected by cybersecurity breach

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bellin Health is mailing letters to some of its patients whose information may have been involved in a recent cybersecurity event.

In late October, Bellin Health’s monitoring systems identified unauthorized activity on a limited portion of its computer network. Bellin’s information security team quickly took steps to contain the activity and began an investigation, which is now complete.

Bellin Health says the investigation determined that an unauthorized third party accessed a folder that stored copies of archived, scanned documents related to the purchase of home care equipment dated between 2006 and 2013, and obtained files from the folder.

The documents included information such as patients’ names and one or more of the following: address, phone number, date of birth, certain health information related to home care equipment.

A limited number of documents include Social Security numbers, which at the time were sometimes used as Medicare ID numbers. Bellin’s electronic medical record system was not involved or accessed.

Bellin is encouraging patients to review statements from their health insurer and healthcare providers, and to contact them immediately if they see any services they did not receive.

