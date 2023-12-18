3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Earth’s hot streak continues

It might be cold outside because of a phenomenon called winter, but the Earth is warming up.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
November was the sixth month in a row that global temperatures set a new record high, and U.S. scientists predict December will be the seventh.

Brad goes into detail about the records and how 2023 compares to previous record years (spoiler: it’s hot by a lot).

Crack open a window and enjoy the wind chill as you watch 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

