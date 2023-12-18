3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Earth’s hot streak continues
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It might be cold outside because of a phenomenon called winter, but the Earth is warming up.
November was the sixth month in a row that global temperatures set a new record high, and U.S. scientists predict December will be the seventh.
Brad goes into detail about the records and how 2023 compares to previous record years (spoiler: it’s hot by a lot).
Crack open a window and enjoy the wind chill as you watch 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.
