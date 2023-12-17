Wreaths Across America leaves their mark in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wreaths Across America is one of the biggest events during the holidays to remember veterans throughout our country.

Members of POW honor those with a 21 Gun Salute at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery to commemorate the event. (Jamal James)

This event is used as a way to teach the next generation about the importance of what it means to be a veteran and their impact not just on the country, but their family. Remembering those who have served is a great way to honor our troops, but this event goes a step further by laying a wreath next to their tombstone.

The organizer of the event, 2nd LT. Justin Miner says, “...their primary mission is to remember the fallen. Honor and teach. We make sure that future generations remember the sacrifices that our veterans have provided for us.”

At the event at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery, veterans and families came together to honor those buried at there. They used a wreath for each branch, and a member from those branches took it to the grave’s location. Family members also joined them and watched as their fellow service members laid the wreathes.

