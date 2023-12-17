Wreaths Across America leaves their mark in Green Bay

Wreaths Across America leaves their mark in Green Bay
By Jamal James
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wreaths Across America is one of the biggest events during the holidays to remember veterans throughout our country.

Members of POW honor those with a 21 Gun Salute at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery to commemorate...
Members of POW honor those with a 21 Gun Salute at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery to commemorate the event.(Jamal James)

This event is used as a way to teach the next generation about the importance of what it means to be a veteran and their impact not just on the country, but their family. Remembering those who have served is a great way to honor our troops, but this event goes a step further by laying a wreath next to their tombstone.

The organizer of the event, 2nd LT. Justin Miner says, “...their primary mission is to remember the fallen. Honor and teach. We make sure that future generations remember the sacrifices that our veterans have provided for us.”

At the event at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery, veterans and families came together to honor those buried at there. They used a wreath for each branch, and a member from those branches took it to the grave’s location. Family members also joined them and watched as their fellow service members laid the wreathes.

To learn more about the event or get involved, you can visit the link.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Clarke (top right) and Jeffery Ziolkowski (bottom right) of Iron Mountain, Mich., are...
Michigan men charged with transporting drugs in Wisconsin
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Green Bay woman arrested after finding her neglected mother living in filth
Green Bay woman accused of keeping mother in filthy conditions
DHS reports: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climbing in Wisconsin
DHS reports: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climbing in Wisconsin
Former Kewaunee County deputy sentenced in stalking case
Former Kewaunee County deputy sentenced in stalking case

Latest News

Sheboygan man arrested after stabbing
Sheboygan man arrested after stabbing
Sheboygan man arrested after stabbing
Sheboygan man arrested after stabbing
Brody Enli looking at light show
Charitable light show dazzles neighborhood
Howard closes Duck Creek Quarry after geese death
Update on dead birds at Duck Creek Quarry
Packers CB Eric Stokes jogs off at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay on August 2.
Packers activate CB, elevate RB and WR ahead of game vs Buccaneers