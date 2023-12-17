Three people killed in crash in Waupaca County

(wjhg)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s office was called at 9:13 p.m. Saturday, December 16th for a report of a crash.

Police say a pickup truck was traveling west bound in the eastbound lane on Highway 10 in the Town of Weyauwega. The westbound pick up collided head-on with an eastbound SUV.

There were four people in the SUV. Officials say three people were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The crash is under investigation, however officials say they believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waupaca County Highway Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Weyauwega Police Department, Weyauwega Fire Department, Gold Cross Weyauwega, and Fremont Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Clarke (top right) and Jeffery Ziolkowski (bottom right) of Iron Mountain, Mich., are...
Michigan men charged with transporting drugs in Wisconsin
DHS reports: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climbing in Wisconsin
DHS reports: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climbing in Wisconsin
Frog Pond Road fire
Multiple departments responding to fire in Oconto
Update on dead birds at Duck Creek Quarry
Update on dead birds at Duck Creek Quarry
Former Kewaunee County deputy sentenced in stalking case
Former Kewaunee County deputy sentenced in stalking case

Latest News

Brody Enli looking at light show
Countdown to Christmas: Charitable light show dazzles neighborhood
Countdown to Christmas: Charitable light show dazzles neighborhood
Countdown to Christmas: Charitable light show dazzles neighborhood
Hope to Dream did an event with Ashley Furniture to donate 70 mattresses to kids throughout...
The Packers and Ashley Furniture team up to provide new mattresses for 70 area kids
The Packers and Ashley Furniture team up to provide new mattresses for 70 area kids
The Packers and Ashley Furniture team up to provide new mattresses for 70 area kids