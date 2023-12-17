SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT, WINDY & COLDER MONDAY

A cold front moves through tonight and it will spark some snow shower activity. Minor amounts of snow are possible through Monday morning, mainly from a trace to 1″ across NE Wisconsin. This may be just enough to lead to slick spots on area roads for the morning commute.

Snow Potential (WBAY)

Temperatures will fall below freezing by sunrise and many spots may remain in the mid to upper 20s all day long on Monday. Wind gusts between 30-40 mph develop late tonight and Monday leading to wind chills in the teens. As blustery as it will be, it actually is close to where we should be for mid December.

Wind Gusts & Chills Monday (WBAY)

Winds ease Monday night as skies clear out. Lows will be well into the teens. Look for highs in the low 30s again Tuesday under partly cloudy skies.

Milder air is set to return starting Wednesday. Unseasonably mild low to mid 40s are back in the forecast for the end of the work week and for Christmas weekend. There is a chance of rain shower activity at some point later in the week and during the holiday weekend but confidence is low on the exact timing. Unless something changes, many folks will have a brown Christmas this year across the region.

Christmas Weekend Outlook (WBAY)

We’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: W/NW 10-25 G30+ MPH

MONDAY: NW 15-25 G35+ MPH

TUESDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Snow showers. Turning windy & cold late. LOW: 26

MONDAY: Morning snow showers. Windy. Wind chills in the teens. HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. Breezy at times. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. First day of winter. HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 43 LOW: 34

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy. Mild. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 44 LOW: 36

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild. Chance of rain showers. HIGH: 44

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.