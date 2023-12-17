The Packers and Ashley Furniture team up to provide new mattresses for 70 area kids

The Packers and Ashley Furniture team up to provide new mattresses for 70 area kids
By Jamal James
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Organizations throughout Northeast Wisconsin came together to give 70 kids new beds just before the holiday.

Families that attended the event also got a free tour of Lambeau Field and did a meet-and-greet with a former Packers player. For many families, this was a generous moment for them. One explains how they set it all up.

“They send a text message out saying hey this is the day we have available to come,” says Gabrielle Allen of Appleton. “They’ll come in and literally in 5 minutes. Like they were in and out real quick. Set the bed up, put the sheets on, the kids take a picture, then they were out of there.”

While some families say they have already received their mattress, others say they’re still waiting for it to arrive.

