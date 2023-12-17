New Ukrainian bakery in downtown Wausau sells out within hours on opening day

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In 2022, the Chystiukhin family left Ukraine for Wausau to create ‘Just Right’ bakery. Now, they have their shot at the American dream. When Anton and Anastasiia Chystiukhin opened the door to their new business, it took no time for the community to check what was inside.

“That was not what we expected, that was really so big surprise for us. We didn’t think that so many people would come for us.” said Anastasiia Chystiukhin, one of the co-owners.

“We really appreciate each person who waited today because it was so long line,” said Anton Chystiukhin, another co-owner.

With ‘Just Right,’ one of the many goals is to share their Ukrainian culture through delicious treats.

“It’s something absolutely fresh and what we’re proud of,” said Anastasiia. “Items you can’t find in any restaurant or grocery shop.”

After just two hours, the couple would ultimately sell out of their cakes for the day, satisfying their customer’s hunger, while increasing their own hunger to serve more.

“We want to work more and to share more because that makes sense for us and we are really glad to show people and give them something,” Anastasiia said.

While the Chystiukhin’s have sights on the American dream, they said it’s their family love that’ll continue to push them forward.

“What we can do is build some goals and dreams together,” Anton said. “Not in our life, but in our business, too.”

”(It is) important for us to be together,” Anastasiia said. “I feel myself happier when we are together.”

The Chystiukhin’s were especially grateful for their host family. They said they wouldn’t be in the spot they are without the family’s help.

The new bakery is located on 119 Scott St. in downtown Wausau. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mon-Fri and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat-Sun. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people killed in crash in Waupaca County
Three people killed in Waupaca County crash
Zachary Clarke (top right) and Jeffery Ziolkowski (bottom right) of Iron Mountain, Mich., are...
Michigan men charged with transporting drugs in Wisconsin
Update on dead birds at Duck Creek Quarry
Update on dead birds at Duck Creek Quarry
DHS reports: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climbing in Wisconsin
DHS reports: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climbing in Wisconsin
Frog Pond Road fire
Multiple departments responding to fire in Oconto

Latest News

Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen’s 85-cent Blizzard deal starts now
Wisconsin State Fair runs August 3-13, 2023
Wisconsin State Fair boasts over 100 new foods and drinks
Tombstone's limited-edition Bar Snacks Pizza includes mozzarella sticks, fried pickles,...
Tombstone announces new pizza inspired by dive bars
The 'Taco Tone's' food trailer is now parked at a salvage yard after being totaled.
Couple’s food truck totaled following collision with alleged distracted driver