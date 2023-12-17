FOG & ISOLATED SHOWERS IMPACTING TAILGATING AND GAME, WET SNOW CHANCE MONDAY

IT’S GAMEDAY FOR THE GREEN BAY PACKERS! The Packers are facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at noon and the weather looks to be okay. If you’re an early bird and want to tailgate early, you will likely see dense fog not only in Green Bay but all over northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures and dewpoints are near identical causing the dense fog. The fog will continue until mid to late morning so be careful on roads. Turn on your low beam headlights and slow down! There’s still a chance for isolated showers to form off and on throughout tailgating and game time. It won’t be a washout, but bring an umbrella just in case! Highs will stay consistent in the lower 40s.

Our next weathermaker will be a strong cold front moving in from the northwest Sunday night. The cold front will not only cool us back down to normal in the lower 30s for highs on Monday, but it will increase the wind speeds and cause lake effect snow. The snow will be isolated and will not accumulate as the ground is too warm so the snow will melt quickly. Some areas up north may get a dusting. The snow will be done by noon on Monday.

The rest of the week looks to be quiet with warmer temperatures returning by Wednesday with highs back in the lower 40s. There’s a chance for more showers on Friday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW-W 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: NNW 15-25+ MPH

TODAY: Early dense fog, mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, late wet snow. Little to no snowfall. LOW: 28

MONDAY: Lake effect snow possible, mostly cloudy. Seasonal. Windy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warming back up. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers, mild. HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. HIGH: 42

