Charitable light show dazzles neighborhood

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A typical neighborhood transforms into a vibrant winter wonderland... all thanks to a teenage mastermind.

“I really just want to make people smile. I want to make everybody’s day better,” 14-year-old light show designer Brody Enli said.

Brody puts a few hundred hours of work into creating his display each year, turning what started as a humble yard display into a synchronized spectacle.

“That’s between sequencing, planning and setting everything up... I’ve always been into electricity and technology,” Brody explained. “And I always wanted to know how that stuff worked.”

Lights dance in harmony with eight holiday songs thanks to Brody’s dedication behind the scenes.

“I’ll put all my props into the layout here,” Brody told Action 2 News while using his computer.

With the click of a mouse, he creates a symphony of colors and patterns by choosing when and where he wants effects.

“I mean, there’s, of course, a lot more complicated stuff...” Brody said while scrolling through his song sequencer.

What’s not complicated is the joy Brody brings to his neighborhood.

“Every year people are still amazed of what he can do and his talents and really all the work he puts into it,” Bronson Enli, Brody’s dad, said.

You can join in on the festivities from the comfort of your own car. Just head to the display at 1874 Westbreeze Drive and tune your radio to 88.3 FM.

“Sometimes we’ll be sitting in the house and we’ll hear laughing and we’ll come out and see kids dancing in the street and sometimes Brody will come out and say hi to them,” Bronson expressed. “The wide-eyed wonder in the kids eyes when they look at it and realize that it’s a kid who put it together is really cool to see.”

Brody is using his talent to shine a light on need in our area.

He accepts waterproof glove donations for Oshkosh Area United Way to keep children warm this winter. Plus, by dropping cash into the candy cane at the end of his driveway, you support families through the Oshkosh Kids Foundation.

“Well, I figure, if I’m already putting in all this work I might as well do it for a purpose so I can do something that I love and that I’m passionate about while also helping the community,” Brody said. “It’s just awesome to know that I’m making an impact and hopefully making everybody’s Christmas a little bit better.”

You can also make an electronic donation through Venmo or Paypal.

According to Brody’s Christmas Lights for Charity website, he’s raised nearly $13 thousand since starting the light show. This year he hopes to bring in another five thousand to spread holiday cheer.

The show runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It runs through New Year’s day.

