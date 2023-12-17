Bucks send Pistons to 23rd consecutive loss with 146-114 victory

Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard shoots past Detroit Pistons' James Wiseman during the first...
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard shoots past Detroit Pistons' James Wiseman during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 33 points, Bobby Portis had a season-high 31 and the Milwaukee Bucks trounced Detroit 146-114 on Saturday to hand the Pistons their 23rd consecutive loss.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 7 of 9 in his first game since scoring a franchise-record 64 points Wednesday night against Indiana.

Detroit matched the NBA’s third-longest skid in on season. The 1995-96 Vancouver Grizzlies, 1997-98 Denver Nuggets and 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats also lost 23 straight.

The longest losing streak within a single season is shared by the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers, who both dropped 26 consecutive games. The 76ers also had a 28-game losing streak that started in the 2014-15 season and carried over to 2015-16.

Cade Cunningham scored 25 points for Detroit.

