Baby owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days

An owl was found living in a family's Christmas tree. (Credit: @madelinewhite5/Magic Carpet Cleaning/TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Gray News) - A family got an early Christmas surprise when they found a baby owl living in their Christmas tree.

In a video posted on TikTok, Madeline Hill White said her mom completely decorated the family’s Christmas tree and then went four days without realizing that an owl was living in it.

The owl was gently removed from the tree and released in a wooded area nearby.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Clarke (top right) and Jeffery Ziolkowski (bottom right) of Iron Mountain, Mich., are...
Michigan men charged with transporting drugs in Wisconsin
DHS reports: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climbing in Wisconsin
DHS reports: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climbing in Wisconsin
Frog Pond Road fire
Multiple departments responding to fire in Oconto
Update on dead birds at Duck Creek Quarry
Update on dead birds at Duck Creek Quarry
Former Kewaunee County deputy sentenced in stalking case
Former Kewaunee County deputy sentenced in stalking case

Latest News

Three people killed in crash in Waupaca County
An owl was found living in a family's Christmas tree.
Owl found living in family's Christmas tree
The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom announces birth of African elephant calf
Tens of thousands of people visit Upper’s Winter Fantasy of Lights every year.
Holiday light display raises nearly $900,000 for charity