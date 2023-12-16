Wisconsin State Patrol begins “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign for the holidays

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is asking drivers to stay safe this holiday season and have a “sober” ride home as their “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign began today.

Through New Year’s Day, officers will be stepping up enforcement to stop impaired driving. The State Patrol encourages drivers to put safety first during the holidays by identifying a designated driver or taking the bus, calling a taxi, or using a rideshare service.

During the holiday season last year there were 470 crashes involving impaired drivers in the state.

