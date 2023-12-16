Update on dead birds at Duck Creek Quarry

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) -Howard Animal Control/Humane Officer Matt Atkinson has provided an update on a story we covered regarding dead birds being found at the Duck Creek Quarry in Howard.

According to Atkinson, they’ve found 26 dead birds as of Dec. 15. Lab results are still pending, and quarry trails will remain closed until the cause of the deaths is known.

Animal control has been checking multiple times a day for dead geese and removing any they see. They’ve also deployed coyote decoys, which have reduced the number of geese flocks near the quarry as well as the number of sick and dead geese.

Atkinson asks everyone to continue reporting dead waterfowl and birds of prey to animal control, regardless of how many you find. You can call animal control to request pick up, or you can double-bag the dead birds and place them in the trash for collection.

Any questions can be directed to animal control at 920-530-1044.

