STILL MILD, SPOTTY LIGHT RAIN SATURDAY

Light rain will be ongoing across northern Wisconsin overnight. Some wet snowflakes may also mix in, but any accumulating snow should stay north of the Upper Michigan border. Temperatures should hold just above freezing there... so widespread travel issues are not expected. We’ll be in the upper 30s farther south.

Skies will be cloudy on Saturday. Morning showers will shift north out of the Northwoods with additional spotty rain pushing into southern Wisconsin at the same time. Spotty rain will track through the Fox Valley and eastern Wisconsin during the afternoon. Rainfall across eastern Wisconsin through Saturday should be light... likely less than a tenth of an inch.

The clouds will hang around through Sunday, but it looks mostly dry at the Packers-Buccaneers game. The kickoff temperature will be near 40 degrees, which really isn’t that cold for this time of year. However, a cold front will cause Monday’s temperatures to fall into the 20s with a blustery north wind. It’s only a one day cold snap as temperatures get back into the mid 30s Tuesday and upper 30s for the rest of the week.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: E/SE 10-15+ MPH

SUNDAY: SW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Scattered showers NORTH with some spotty mix. Isolated showers SOUTH. LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Continued cloudy. A few showers. A bit brisk. HIGH: 44 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Overcast again. Still mild. HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Colder and blustery, with falling temps. HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Blustery at times. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Milder. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Still seasonably mild. HIGH: 39 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers. HIGH: 41

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.