STAYING MILD SUNDAY, QUICK COLD BLAST TO START THE WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
HERE IS THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST FOR SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16TH, 2023.
By Keith Gibson
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Balmy December temperatures will continue Sunday along with the chance of rain showers. Look for lows in the mid to upper 30s tonight with highs on Sunday in the lower 40s. Areas of dense fog could occur during the overnight hours. While there could be some spotty showers or sprinkles around for the Packers game on Sunday, it’s looking like our area should start to dry out by early Sunday afternoon.

Packers Forecast
Packers Forecast(WBAY)

A blast of cold air returns Sunday night and Monday. Temperatures on Monday look to be mainly in the 20s to around 30° with wind chills in the teens. Wind gusts may be in the 30-40 mph range. Snow showers are possible Sunday night and Monday morning... and there could be some slick spots around NE Wisconsin for the Monday AM commute depending on where the snow showers set up. We should stay in the 30s on Tuesday but the wind won’t be as gusty.

Snow Potential Sun. Night - Mon. AM
Snow Potential Sun. Night - Mon. AM(WBAY)

Another warming trend gets underway on Wednesday. Mild air is expected to remain in place through Christmas Day. Highs in the low to mid 40s are possible again with overnight lows moderating back into the 30s. A brown Christmas is looking like a pretty good bet for most of the region at this time.

Temperature Trend
Temperature Trend(WBAY)

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SE/SW 3-7 MPH

SUNDAY: SW/WNW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Chance of showers. Areas of fog. LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Lingering AM showers. HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Windy and colder. Morning snow showers. HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as windy. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 32 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds. Warming back up. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds. Staying mild. HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Very mild. HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 44

