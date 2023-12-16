Sheboygan man arrested after stabbing

Sheboygan police car (FILE)
Sheboygan police car (FILE)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Just after 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, Sheboygan police officers responded to the 900 block of Huron Ave. for a report of a stabbing.

After arriving at the scene, officers found one person with several stab wounds, who was transported to a local hospital by the Sheboygan Fire Department, and a 38-year-old Sheboygan man who was arrested and has been referred to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office on charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

The victim is expected to survive, according to police. This is believed to be an isolated and non-random incident, as both parties knew each other.

More information will be provided as it becomes available, but the Sheboygan Police Department say there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Clarke (top right) and Jeffery Ziolkowski (bottom right) of Iron Mountain, Mich., are...
Michigan men charged with transporting drugs in Wisconsin
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Green Bay woman arrested after finding her neglected mother living in filth
Green Bay woman accused of keeping mother in filthy conditions
Car for FDL County Sheriff
7-mile Fond du Lac Co. chase ends with K9 capture; Milwaukee man out on bond faces more charges
Former Kewaunee County deputy sentenced in stalking case
Former Kewaunee County deputy sentenced in stalking case

Latest News

Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
A sobering history of drunk driving in the U.S. and why it’s still so prevalent
Titletown packed with holiday cheer ahead of Sunday's game
Titletown packed with holiday cheer ahead of Sunday's game
Frog Pond Road fire
Multiple departments responding to fire in Oconto
Countdown to Christmas: Drive-thru light show returns to De Pere
Countdown to Christmas: Drive-thru light show returns to De Pere