Sheboygan man arrested after stabbing

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Just after 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, Sheboygan police officers responded to the 900 block of Huron Ave. for a report of a stabbing.

After arriving at the scene, officers found one person with several stab wounds, who was transported to a local hospital by the Sheboygan Fire Department, and a 38-year-old Sheboygan man who was arrested and has been referred to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office on charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

The victim is expected to survive, according to police. This is believed to be an isolated and non-random incident, as both parties knew each other.

More information will be provided as it becomes available, but the Sheboygan Police Department say there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.