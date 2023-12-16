Sen. Ron Johnson meets with local sheriffs amid crime concerns

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The sheriffs for Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties say there is an increase in cartel-related activities coming across the southern border and eventually making it here to Wisconsin.

That was part of the discussion today during a visit from Senator Ron Johnson as they look for ways to take on drugs and other crimes such as sex trafficking, as well as tracking how much of it spills over from the border.

According to Sheriff John Matz, the Lake Winnebago Area MEG unit has seen an increase of 20 times the amount of fentanyl seized this year compared to 2021. He says they have also dealt with 43 confirmed overdose deaths and an increase in child trafficking. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt echoed concerns about consistent increases in overdoses and the drug trade.

“The deputies on patrol every day say encounters have increased with individuals who we cannot identify. If they provide a name and date of birth, they have no Mexico or United States identification, no driver’s license, no passport.”

Today, Senator Johnson focused his concern on the southern border. Both sheriffs say that regardless of where the crime is coming from, they will try to fight it by providing strong recovery options for addicts and pushing for tougher penalties for traffickers.

Earlier today, we tried to reach out to Senator Tammy Baldwin regarding Senator Johnson’s visit. Her press secretary released a statement in part saying “...I do want to point you to the nearly $90 million Senator Baldwin brought home to Wisconsin to strengthen crime prevention, reduce recidivism, and support victims. Senator Baldwin was the only senator from Wisconsin to vote for this funding...”

