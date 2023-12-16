Packers activate CB, elevate RB and WR ahead of game vs Buccaneers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have announced three roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Cornerback Eric Stokes has been activated off of injured reserve, and running back Kenyan Drake and wide receiver Bo Melton have been elevated from the practice squad.

Stokes, the Packers 1st round pick from 2021, injured his hamstring against Denver and has been on injured reserve since. He was designated to return on Nov. 27 and the Packers had until Monday to add him to the roster or shut him down for the season.

This is the second week in a row that Kenyan Drake has been elevated from the practice squad, with both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillion questionable for the game against Tampa Bay. Drake was picked in the 3rd round of the 2016 draft by the Miami Dolphins. He has 3,866 career rushing yards and 33 rushing TDs in 102 games.

Bo Melton was a 7th-round pick of the Seahawks in 2022. With Christian Watson doubtful and Dontayvion Wicks questionable for Sunday, Melton will draw in as a potential deep-threat for Jordan Love, given his speed.

