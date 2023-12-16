Neenah & West De Pere win top-10 showdowns in girls goops

Rockets and Phantoms prevail in big games Friday night
WATCH: Neenah & West De Pere win top-10 showdowns in girls goops
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah ousted Appleton East and West De Pere topped Xavier in two huge girls high school basketball games on Friday night.

Neenah, ranked #2 in Division 1, throttled FVA rival Appleton East (ranked 10th in the state), 93-70. UConn commit Allie Ziebell led the Rockets with 29 points in the win.

In the Bay Conference, West De Pere (#6 in D2) edged Xavier (#9 in D3) 46-44.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay woman arrested after finding her neglected mother living in filth
Green Bay woman accused of keeping mother in filthy conditions
One person died after a house fire Thursday morning on the 1800 block of Ashland Street in...
One person is dead after early morning house fire in Oshkosh
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Zachary Clarke (top right) and Jeffery Ziolkowski (bottom right) of Iron Mountain, Mich., are...
Michigan men charged with transporting drugs in Wisconsin
Green Bay police arrest one after Day Street disturbance
Green Bay police arrest one after Day Street disturbance

Latest News

LUXEMBURG-CASCO AT STATE FOOTBALL
Luxemburg-Casco falls to Lodi 38-14 in first ever trip to state
WRIGHTSTOWN FOOTBALL
Wrightstown football falls to Aquinas 32-13 in state championship game
WATCH: Lux-Casco & Wrightstown prep for state football games
Luxemburg-Casco & Wrightstown prepare for state football
Ashwaubenon swimmers dominate freestyle events en route to 4th place finish at state