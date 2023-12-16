Neenah & West De Pere win top-10 showdowns in girls goops

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah ousted Appleton East and West De Pere topped Xavier in two huge girls high school basketball games on Friday night.

Neenah, ranked #2 in Division 1, throttled FVA rival Appleton East (ranked 10th in the state), 93-70. UConn commit Allie Ziebell led the Rockets with 29 points in the win.

In the Bay Conference, West De Pere (#6 in D2) edged Xavier (#9 in D3) 46-44.

