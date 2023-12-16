Multiple departments responding to fire in Oconto

Frog Pond Road fire
Frog Pond Road fire(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple crews are responding to a structure fire on Frog Pond Road in Oconto.

An Action 2 News reporter on the scene sent us a photo, showing the house with smoke coming from it and broken windows.

Crews tell us that part of the house was fully engulfed, but nobody was injured.

This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as more information is available.

Fire in Oconto
Fire in Oconto(WBAY)

