Multiple departments responding to fire in Oconto

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple crews are responding to a structure fire on Frog Pond Road in Oconto.

An Action 2 News reporter on the scene sent us a photo, showing the house with smoke coming from it and broken windows.

Crews tell us that part of the house was fully engulfed, but nobody was injured.

This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as more information is available.

Fire in Oconto (WBAY)

