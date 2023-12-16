Marquette County Sheriffs Office welcomes new K9 Glory

Marquette County Sheriffs Office welcomes new K9 Glory
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MARQUETTE CO., Wis. (WBAY) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office announced the recent addition of an 11-week-old Australian labradoodle to help others. Her name is Glory, and they say she will help de-escalate tense situations and provide extra support when needed.

As we have reported, in April this year, Officer Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and officer Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department were killed in the line of duty. Officer Breidenbach was the handler of K9 Grizz, who is now with the Wautoma police department, and Glory is the puppy of K9 Grizz.

Marquette County officials say that Glory has already made a positive impact on responders and the community as well! Her handler is Captain Kari Tomlin.

