Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 15-year-old boy over cigarette

Authorities said Lavon Bernard Julius, 43, shot and killed 15-year-old Zeloni Ellison after the boy asked him for a cigarette. (Source: WIS)
By Maggie Brown and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 43-year-old South Carolina man was convicted Wednesday of murder and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Lavon Bernard Julius shot and killed 15-year-old Zeloni Ellison on Jan. 29, 2022.

Julius shot Ellison four times outside of Ellison’s grandmother’s apartment in Lexington.

“After the shooting, witnesses testified that Julius appeared calm and nonchalant as if nothing happened,” a spokesperson for the solicitor’s office said. “While law enforcement was at the scene, Julius walked behind the apartment building and hid the murder weapon.”

Authorities said officers found the gun the next day and tied it to Ellison’s murder.

According to trial testimony, Julius was irritated at Ellison because he asked him for a cigarette. It was also revealed that Julius was drinking at the time.

The jury deliberated for 30 minutes.

Julius had prior convictions for robbery, assault and battery, and assault with intent to kill.

The 43-year-old will not be eligible for parole.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Clarke (top right) and Jeffery Ziolkowski (bottom right) of Iron Mountain, Mich., are...
Michigan men charged with transporting drugs in Wisconsin
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Green Bay woman arrested after finding her neglected mother living in filth
Green Bay woman accused of keeping mother in filthy conditions
Former Kewaunee County deputy sentenced in stalking case
Former Kewaunee County deputy sentenced in stalking case
Car for FDL County Sheriff
7-mile Fond du Lac Co. chase ends with K9 capture; Milwaukee man out on bond faces more charges

Latest News

Howard closes Duck Creek Quarry after geese death
Update on dead birds at Duck Creek Quarry
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks during a news conference prior to an NBA basketball game between...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert
Packers CB Eric Stokes jogs off at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay on August 2.
Packers activate CB, elevate RB and WR ahead of game vs Buccaneers
Yamhill County Officer David Richard Mills is facing criminal charges and an internal affairs...
GRAPHIC: Deputy accused of masturbating in patrol car, performing sex acts in public