Hortonville woman takes part in national study about cats as therapy animals

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Introducing her cats Fin and Kitty Cat, and wearing a shirt with a cat on it that says “Have you met my therapist?”, Allison Thome says there’s just something special and interesting about cats.

“They’re independent but yet they’re dependent,” says Thome. “They love you but then they drive you nuts, they are comforting and yet they will eat all your Christmas decorations.”

Allison, Kitty Cat, and Fin are well known in the area as a Pet Partners therapy team that visits assisted living centers.

“Just bringing in the pets, the folks that I visit say ‘Oh I remember I had a pet’ and it was this color and this was its name,” Thome recalled.

Thome was excited when Pet Partners asked her and her felines to join several dozen teams across the country in a study looking at how cats and people connect.

“They were asking about how I would react with the cats, do I feel they’re important in my life,” Allison said.

Using a cat-owner relationship scale, the study found pet owners say their cat is their best friend, enriching their everyday lives and helping them get through the tough times. The study also found that therapy cat visits to nursing homes and schools can help reduce depression, anxiety, and loneliness.

“We saw a wide range of impact. We saw very touching stories of people with dementia who hadn’t recalled much of anything about their life until a therapy cat came in. They could remember the name of the therapy cat, they could remember a cat in their past.” said Taylor Chastain-Griffin Ph.D., the lead researcher at Pet Partners. “And then from these handlers, we said ‘What do you need, what is the call for action’ and they said we need more therapy teams we can not keep up with the demand.”

As for Allison, she encourages other cat owners to apply with Pet Partners to become a therapy team.

“I think there’s value to it. I would love to see more people doing it.”

You can find out more about the study on the Pet Partners website.

