Department of Corrections celebrating new security staff graduates

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says that their November to December classes added nearly 300 new officers to help out with correctional facilities.

They say they graduated 144 security staff this week. The DOC is saying they are already beginning to see the effects of the pay increases due to the Evers administration.

At the start of this year, the DOC began at a 32% vacancy rate among correctional officers and sergeants. Now the rate is projected to be below 30% by the end of the year.

