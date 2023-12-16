Countdown to Christmas: Drive-thru light show returns to De Pere

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - In our Countdown to Christmas, we’re showing you holiday favorites in our communities. Tonight we’re in De Pere.

Holiday Lights on the Fox, formerly known as Santa’s Rockin Lights, is back at the Brown County Fairgrounds in De Pere. Last year, when Luke Potts and his friends learned the show would not be returning, they took action. They put in their own time and money to build all the lights and tunnels. Potts says the best part is watching people’s reactions.

“I think it’s just awesome seeing all the kids come through and just putting a smile on their face and just them sticking out of the sunroof and looking at the tunnels and the dinosaurs and all the different light displays. I mean that’s what we really do it for.”

The drive-thru light show is open Tuesday through Sunday nights from 4:30 to 10 through January 1. You can find more information on their website.

