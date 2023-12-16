BEST CHANCE FOR SHOWERS TODAY, LINGERING SHOWERS DURING PACKERS GAME

Another rainy system will impact northeast Wisconsin on Saturday as temperatures will be too warm for wet snow. The best chance for scattered showers will be late morning into the afternoon as that’s when the system will have the most energy over the La Crosse area. Highs will be in the lower to mid 40s with breezy winds from the east-southeast between 10-20 mph. The rain threat will continue into nightfall with a small chance of a wintry mix for the far northern counties. Little to no impact is expected. The severe weather outlook for this system is VERY LOW! Lows will be in the upper 30s.

For your Packers forecast, it’s going to be a cloudy and mild game. Temperatures are expected to stay in the lower 40s before a cold front comes through Sunday night. There’s a small chance a few lingering showers could form behind the rainy system during tailgating and game time, but very little accumulation is expected.

By Sunday night, a cold front will move in from the northwest bringing back the seasonal temperatures on Monday, but it will also cause breezy winds. Winds will be breezy from the northwest between 15-30 mph causing lake effect snow off of Lake Superior. Some of these snow showers could reach northeast Wisconsin early Monday morning. It’s NOT going to be a big system, but some towns will wake up to snow falling Monday morning.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: ESE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: SE 10-15 MPH

SUNDAY: WSW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy and mild, scattered showers possible. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers possible. LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Cloudy and mild, isolated showers possible. HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooling down, seasonal. HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warming up again. HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild again. HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Chance of showers. HIGH: 43

