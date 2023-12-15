Wisconsin makes it easier to get a license to run a nursing home

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nursing homes continue facing staffing challenges. The state Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) is working to solve the problem by making it easier to get a license to run a nursing home.

These changes could improve care for loved ones in nursing homes. Non-profit KFF says more than half of nursing homes in Wisconsin struggled with staffing in 2022.

DSPS is making sure future nursing home administrators can get credentialed. The department lists specific courses that already exist to meet the requirements for a license, but the department is also expanding and adding new options to fit more people’s lifestyles, like working with the University of Minnesota to have some of its classes pre-approved.

DSPS Secretary Dan Hereth says it’s all about helping people reach their career goals.

“Caring for our elderly is a very specialized field. There are needs that are specific to an aging population, and having training and expertise to care for those folks is important,” Hereth said.

Secretary Hereth said his department issued more licenses in the first six months of 2023 than in any single year. With these changes, he hopes the trend continues.

