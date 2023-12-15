Wisconsin makes it easier to get a license to run a nursing home

The State is expanding options for people to take the specific list of courses to complete
By Emily Roberts
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nursing homes continue facing staffing challenges. The state Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) is working to solve the problem by making it easier to get a license to run a nursing home.

These changes could improve care for loved ones in nursing homes. Non-profit KFF says more than half of nursing homes in Wisconsin struggled with staffing in 2022.

DSPS is making sure future nursing home administrators can get credentialed. The department lists specific courses that already exist to meet the requirements for a license, but the department is also expanding and adding new options to fit more people’s lifestyles, like working with the University of Minnesota to have some of its classes pre-approved.

DSPS Secretary Dan Hereth says it’s all about helping people reach their career goals.

“Caring for our elderly is a very specialized field. There are needs that are specific to an aging population, and having training and expertise to care for those folks is important,” Hereth said.

Secretary Hereth said his department issued more licenses in the first six months of 2023 than in any single year. With these changes, he hopes the trend continues.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay woman arrested after finding her neglected mother living in filth
Green Bay woman accused of keeping mother in filthy conditions
One person died after a house fire Thursday morning on the 1800 block of Ashland Street in...
One person is dead after early morning house fire in Oshkosh
Green Bay police arrest one after Day Street disturbance
Green Bay police arrest one after Day Street disturbance
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing together
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says

Latest News

Two-thirds of shootings happened when someone was playing with a gun or showing it to someone
CDC: Most guns in unintentional child deaths were loaded, unlocked
Car for FDL County Sheriff
7-mile Fond du Lac Co. chase ends with K9 capture; Milwaukee man out on bond faces more charges
Countdown to Christmas: Lincoln Park‘s holiday light show
Countdown to Christmas: Lincoln Park‘s holiday light show
Countdown to Christmas: Lincoln Park‘s holiday light show
Countdown to Christmas: Lincoln Park‘s holiday light show
Future Neenah is the business that helped to put on the festive event for the community to...
Future Neenah Cookie Crawl brings people out for an illuminated holiday night