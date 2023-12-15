Wisconsin fake elector for Trump says “we were tricked”

Andrew Hitt’s interview airs on “Upfront” Sunday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. on WBAY-TV 2
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally((AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File))
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - This weekend, for the first time, one of Wisconsin’s 2020 fake electors for Donald Trump is speaking out in an attempt to clear his name.

Andrew Hitt is breaking his silence in an interview that will air Sunday on the political talk show “Upfront.”

Federal and state prosecutors who’ve indicted the former president say the Republican elector votes in key states Trump lost, like Wisconsin, were part of an elaborate scheme by Trump’s campaign to overturn the election after legal challenges and recounts showed Joe Biden won.

Asked if he would do it again, Hitt said, “It’s such a hard question to answer. If I knew what I know now, no, absolutely not.”

“We were tricked,” Hitt continued. “We weren’t made aware of any ulterior motive or scheme, and we wouldn’t have gone along with it had we been told about it.”

The 10 electors, who include an official on the Wisconsin Elections Commission, settled a civil lawsuit acknowledging that Biden won the state and agreed not to serve as presidential electors in 2024 or any other election where Trump is on the ballot.

You can hear details of Hitt’s interview with WISN’s Matt Smith on Upfront this Sunday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. on WBAY-TV 2.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay woman arrested after finding her neglected mother living in filth
Green Bay woman accused of keeping mother in filthy conditions
One person died after a house fire Thursday morning on the 1800 block of Ashland Street in...
One person is dead after early morning house fire in Oshkosh
Green Bay police arrest one after Day Street disturbance
Green Bay police arrest one after Day Street disturbance
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing together
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says

Latest News

Gov. Evers and UW President comment on Regents vote
University of Wisconsin regents back GOP deal for funding in exchange for limiting diversity efforts
Ranked choice voting proposed in Wisconsin
Ranked-choice voting bill gets Wisconsin Senate committee hearing
FILE - Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison...
Wis. schools superintendent asks UW regents to delay vote on diversity positions deal
Wisconsin Elections Commission
Wisconsin secretary of state wants Trump fake elector removed from elections commission