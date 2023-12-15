Wisconsin fake elector for Trump says “we were tricked”

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - This weekend, for the first time, one of Wisconsin’s 2020 fake electors for Donald Trump is speaking out in an attempt to clear his name.

Andrew Hitt is breaking his silence in an interview that will air Sunday on the political talk show “Upfront.”

Federal and state prosecutors who’ve indicted the former president say the Republican elector votes in key states Trump lost, like Wisconsin, were part of an elaborate scheme by Trump’s campaign to overturn the election after legal challenges and recounts showed Joe Biden won.

Asked if he would do it again, Hitt said, “It’s such a hard question to answer. If I knew what I know now, no, absolutely not.”

“We were tricked,” Hitt continued. “We weren’t made aware of any ulterior motive or scheme, and we wouldn’t have gone along with it had we been told about it.”

The 10 electors, who include an official on the Wisconsin Elections Commission, settled a civil lawsuit acknowledging that Biden won the state and agreed not to serve as presidential electors in 2024 or any other election where Trump is on the ballot.

You can hear details of Hitt’s interview with WISN’s Matt Smith on Upfront this Sunday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. on WBAY-TV 2.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.