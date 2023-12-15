Watson doubtful for Sunday against Buccaneers, seven others questionable

Packers CB Jaire Alexander is questionable with a shoulder injury heading into the game...
Packers CB Jaire Alexander is questionable with a shoulder injury heading into the game against the Buccaneers.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers will likely be without one of their star receivers once again as Christian Watson is listed as doubtful for Sunday against the Buccaneers. He is still battling that hamstring injury.

Seven other Packers are listed as questionable: Jaire Alexander, Quay Walker, Darnell Savage, Eric Stokes, AJ Dillon, Aaron Jones and Dontayvion Wicks. Jayden Reed has been cleared.

On the Buccaneers side Vita Vea is doubtful and Carlton Davis is out.

The Packers are hoping to bounce back from their loss at New York where they had three turnovers. Tampa Bay is +6 in the turnover margin ranking sixth in the NFL.

It’s a battle of 6-7 teams, and winning the ball and cleaning up the mistakes will matter.

“Our guys know what this game is all about. You have to take care of the football,” Matt LaFleur. “We had an unfortunate mistake with a muff. When you go to the ground you better just lay on it. Give credit to the Giants ripping the ball away from Jordan on the zone read. That is something we will learn from, in terms of not trying to cut back, just outrun them if you can. And then obviously anytime a QB is throwing a double move you have to be careful. You want to see what is going on out there, but the longer you look at it, especially against a single high safety, he’s probably going to be working that way. We know what the formula for winning is each week and part of that formula is taking care of the football and winning the turnover battle.”

Love also knows that their performance against the Giants going 5-14 on third down and 2-5 in the red zone scoring a touchdown is not good enough.

“I mean that’s one thing we did in those games when we started fast. We were able to convert those third downs, those crucial ones, then it led to some longer drives to put up points in the red zone,” Love said. “We hurt ourselves not even getting past the 50, some of those opportunities in the red zone. Just converting third downs, starting fast, moving the ball and obviously it comes down to executing.”

