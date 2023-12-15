United Way Fox Cities welcomes former Green Bay-area CEO, addresses job cuts

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The former president/CEO of the Boys & Girls Club in three counties is taking on the job of president/CEO of the United Way Fox Cities chapter.

Lisa Kogan-Praska joined the Boys & Girls Club three years ago and integrated clubs in the Greater Green Bay area, Door County and the Shawano area, forming the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Bay & Lakes Region. She was previously CEO of Catalpa Health, building outpatient behavioral care programs for children.

Kogan-Praska officially departs the Boys & Girls Club on January 12 and starts her leadership of United Way Fox Cities on January 16.

She succeeds Peter Gianopoulos, who resigned as president and CEO of the United Way Fox Cities in September. The board of directors didn’t share his reason for resigning but said it was “deeply grateful for the dedication and service Peter provided to our organization and the impact that he made during his time with us.”

United Way Fox Cities underwent a restructuring in the last few months, eliminating 12 positions, including full- and part-time workers. IThe organization said it was unrelated to Kogan-Praska’s hiring. It cited decreased funding, reduced investment returns and inflation at the same time the needs of partner organizations are increasing. “All displaced staff members were eligible for severance and outplacement services,” a statement from the United Way Fox Cities reads.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Bay & Lakes Region has named chief operating officer Johanna Wicklund the acting CEO, noting she’s been with the clubs for 23 years.

