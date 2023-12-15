Sturgeon spearing season approaches as Wisconsin politicians work to keep it off the endangered species list

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Representative Mike Gallagher is leading a bipartisan group urging US officials to not list sturgeon as an endangered species.

In a letter sent to the director of the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are expressing what implications the designation could have. Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin were among those signatures.

The letter asks for Wisconsin to be exempt from the federal endangered species listing, as state leaders say the cultural and economic impacts of sturgeon spearing would be severely limited in the future. Supporters of the letter believe the state DNR is already doing enough to conserve the sturgeon population while maintaining the annual spearing tradition.

This comes just before the start of the 2024 sturgeon spearing season, and DNR officials have released the regulations for the 2024 spearing season.

They are urging spearers to look it over before the start of the season. It goes over the new regulations for harvest caps and registration stations. The DNR also has reports on how the sturgeon population is doing compared to past years.

You can find more information on the state DNR’s website.

