SMALL TOWNS: Fox Valley home filled with nativity scenes

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Since the start of their marriage, a Fox Valley couple has amassed a unique collection tied to their faith. And every December, that collection is on display throughout their home.

This week in Small Towns, we travel to Appleton to see hundreds of nativities from around the world.

It’s been 52 years since Jim and Kathy Wiebel first met while Jim was attending seminary school in St. Louis. They married nine months later.

And while they think they acquired their first nativity scene as a wedding gift, they certainly never planned on becoming nativity collectors.

“I don’t know. I think it was a gradual thing. People would give them to use or we would go places and see them. My mom and dad had some that when they downsized I had gotten some from my mom and dad,” says Kathy.

Before they knew it, Jim and Kathy’s collection started to grow.

And after Jim received his first call to be a Lutheran pastor in Wausau, word began to spread.

“Just started receiving them by friends when they knew we had these collections, and wherever we went we were always kind of looking,” says Jim.

Today Jim and Kathy have more than 250 nativities.

So, are they still collecting?

“Um, yes, but the little ones,” says Kathy, laughing.

While Jim may take the lead in the acquisitions, Kathy is the driving force behind all the decorating, which takes over a week each year in early December.

And when the holidays are over, it’s a very organized packing process.

“They each have a box with a picture of the nativity on the inside of the cover, and then they go in a box, and the boxes are in bins downstairs labeled with what area they go in, whether it’s the hutch or the counter in the kitchen or whatever,” explains Kathy.

Within their massive collection are dozens and dozens of nativities from countries all over the world.

“Another, this one here is from our oldest son and his wife from Ireland when they were there. That thing weighs a ton,” says Jim, pointing to a cabinet filled with nativities.

Jim and Kathy are simply astonished at all the variations.

“We grew up with probably the German-type ones, and to see them all in their native dress or the native art style, it’s pretty amazing,” says Kathy.

While they all may look very different, Jim and Kathy believe they all share a common representation.

“That God is there for all of us no matter what country you live in, and that people around the world have embraced that faith and the gift of Jesus that we all have,” says Kathy.

“There are Christian people in every country of the world, and this is their way of expressing their faith,” Jim adds, “and it certainly expresses my faith and our faith together. This is really the heart of what we believe life is about.”

And it’s on display every Christmas in Jim and Kathy’s home.

“Shows what Christmas is truly about, that this is ‘the reason for the season,’ as they say, and there’s just so much commercialism right now and it’s so good just to be able to keep this focus for us and for our friends,” explains Jim.

“When you get them out and you just think of where you were or who gave them to you, it just brings back lots of memories of the last 52 years,” says Kathy with a smile.

