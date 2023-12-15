SHOWERS FAR NORTH, WITH A CHANCE ELSEWHERE INTO THE WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Clouds bring a cold rain across the Northwoods which will eventually reach the Fox Valley
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunshine will fade away as clouds thicken up across northeast Wisconsin. Our next weathermaker will initially bring folks living near Highway 8 some occasional rain. Some wet snowflakes may also mix in, but any accumulating snow should stay north of the Upper Michigan border.

As the sun disappears, it won’t be as warm as yesterday. That said, our temperatures will still be above average, with highs in the low to middle 40s.

Showers will spread farther south tonight and into Saturday. Rainfall across eastern Wisconsin through tomorrow should be light. Most folks will see only one-tenth of an inch of rain, or less. Roads will be damp to wet at times, but otherwise travel conditions should be fine.

The clouds will hang around through Sunday, but it looks dry at the Packers-Buccaneers game. The kickoff temperature will be near 40 degrees, which really isn’t that cold for this time of year. However, a cold front will cause Monday’s temperatures to fall into the 20s with a blustery north wind. It’s going to be a wind-chilly, yet more seasonable start to your next work week.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: E/SE 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Showers FAR NORTH. Still mild. HIGH: 45

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Showers develop. Flakes FAR NORTH. LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Continued cloudy. A few showers. A bit brisk. HIGH: 44 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Overcast again. Not that cold. HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Blustery, with steady or falling temps. HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Blustery at times. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Probably dry. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 39

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay woman arrested after finding her neglected mother living in filth
Green Bay woman accused of keeping mother in filthy conditions
One person died after a house fire Thursday morning on the 1800 block of Ashland Street in...
One person is dead after early morning house fire in Oshkosh
Green Bay police arrest one after Day Street disturbance
Green Bay police arrest one after Day Street disturbance
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing together
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says

Latest News

Clouds bring a cold rain across the Northwoods which will eventually reach the Fox Valley
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More clouds, chance of rain
First Alert Weather
RAIN DEVELOPING ON FRIDAY... SOME MIX POSSIBLE NORTH
RAIN DEVELOPING ON FRIDAY... SOME MIX POSSIBLE NORTH
RAIN DEVELOPING ON FRIDAY... SOME MIX POSSIBLE NORTH
First Alert Weather
SNOW THREAT DIMINISHES THIS WEEKEND, ANOTHER RAINY SYSTEM