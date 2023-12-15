SHOWERS FAR NORTH, WITH A CHANCE ELSEWHERE INTO THE WEEKEND

Sunshine will fade away as clouds thicken up across northeast Wisconsin. Our next weathermaker will initially bring folks living near Highway 8 some occasional rain. Some wet snowflakes may also mix in, but any accumulating snow should stay north of the Upper Michigan border.

As the sun disappears, it won’t be as warm as yesterday. That said, our temperatures will still be above average, with highs in the low to middle 40s.

Showers will spread farther south tonight and into Saturday. Rainfall across eastern Wisconsin through tomorrow should be light. Most folks will see only one-tenth of an inch of rain, or less. Roads will be damp to wet at times, but otherwise travel conditions should be fine.

The clouds will hang around through Sunday, but it looks dry at the Packers-Buccaneers game. The kickoff temperature will be near 40 degrees, which really isn’t that cold for this time of year. However, a cold front will cause Monday’s temperatures to fall into the 20s with a blustery north wind. It’s going to be a wind-chilly, yet more seasonable start to your next work week.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: E/SE 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Showers FAR NORTH. Still mild. HIGH: 45

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Showers develop. Flakes FAR NORTH. LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Continued cloudy. A few showers. A bit brisk. HIGH: 44 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Overcast again. Not that cold. HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Blustery, with steady or falling temps. HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Blustery at times. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Probably dry. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 39

