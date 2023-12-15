RAIN DEVELOPING ON FRIDAY... SOME MIX POSSIBLE NORTH

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Highs in the mid 40s, well above our average in the low 30s, but it'll be windy
By David Ernst
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High temperatures this afternoon were 15 to 25 degrees warmer than normal for the middle of December. We won’t be quite as mild on Friday, but temperatures will still be well above average. In fact, our lows tonight, in the lower 30s, will be what we’d typically be expecting for a daytime high. Despite increasing and thickening clouds Friday, highs will still be in the mid 40s.

Our next weathermaker will bring rain showers to northern areas during the day Friday. At night, the rain may mix with some wet snowflakes across the Northwoods, but we’re looking dry around eastern Wisconsin with the rain-mix staying north. A slushy inch or two of snow is possible by Saturday, generally north of US Hwy 8. Rain-mix should wrap up by midday Saturday across northern areas. At the same time, another round of rain will overspread southern Wisconsin and the Fox Valley for the afternoon. Temperatures should still be in the lower half of the 40s.

This weathermaker will be gone by Sunday, but cloudy skies will linger. Look for an overcast sky over Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Buccaneers. It will still be mild, with a kickoff temperature near 40 degrees. Temperatures will drop early next week, but still likely remain above average.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: SE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and brisk. Clouds towards dawn. LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain develops NORTH. Isolated chance of wintry mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Wintry mix NORTHWEST. HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Still mild for December. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Blustery and colder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 34 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Slightly milder. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy... seasonably mild. HIGH: 37

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Awaken Wisconsin helps with Green Bay trafficking arrest
One victim rescued, three suspects arrested in Green Bay human trafficking sting, Awaken Wisconsin assists
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
Oconto County Sheriff's Office patch
Oconto city attorney charged with reckless endangerment
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing together
One person died after a house fire Thursday morning on the 1800 block of Ashland Street in...
One person died after house fire in Oshkosh

Latest News

First Alert Weather
SNOW THREAT DIMINISHES THIS WEEKEND, ANOTHER RAINY SYSTEM
SNOW THREAT DIMINISHES THIS WEEKEND, ANOTHER RAINY SYSTEM
SNOW THREAT DIMINISHES THIS WEEKEND, ANOTHER RAINY SYSTEM
Skiing
WBAY Snow & Ski Report
40s expected Thursday through the weekend. Northern Wisconsin has a chance for wet snow but...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breezy, bringing in warmer air