RAIN DEVELOPING ON FRIDAY... SOME MIX POSSIBLE NORTH

High temperatures this afternoon were 15 to 25 degrees warmer than normal for the middle of December. We won’t be quite as mild on Friday, but temperatures will still be well above average. In fact, our lows tonight, in the lower 30s, will be what we’d typically be expecting for a daytime high. Despite increasing and thickening clouds Friday, highs will still be in the mid 40s.

Our next weathermaker will bring rain showers to northern areas during the day Friday. At night, the rain may mix with some wet snowflakes across the Northwoods, but we’re looking dry around eastern Wisconsin with the rain-mix staying north. A slushy inch or two of snow is possible by Saturday, generally north of US Hwy 8. Rain-mix should wrap up by midday Saturday across northern areas. At the same time, another round of rain will overspread southern Wisconsin and the Fox Valley for the afternoon. Temperatures should still be in the lower half of the 40s.

This weathermaker will be gone by Sunday, but cloudy skies will linger. Look for an overcast sky over Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Buccaneers. It will still be mild, with a kickoff temperature near 40 degrees. Temperatures will drop early next week, but still likely remain above average.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: SE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and brisk. Clouds towards dawn. LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain develops NORTH. Isolated chance of wintry mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Wintry mix NORTHWEST. HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Still mild for December. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Blustery and colder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 34 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Slightly milder. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy... seasonably mild. HIGH: 37

