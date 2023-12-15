Packers fans still hopeful for playoffs with team hosting Buccaneers Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers fans are getting pumped up for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the disappointing loss to the New York Giants on Monday night.

Fans are holding out hope the Packers can make the playoffs.

The Buccaneers are 6-7, just like the Packers, but leading their division, the NFC South.

The loss to the Giants hurt the Packers, but securing a spot in the playoffs is not off the table and fans we spoke with think they can do it.

“I do, because of the bursts of energy and camaraderie they have. Right now I think that could bring them all the way,” fan Theresa Vinoski expressed.

“They’ve always been able to dominate the division. They’ve always found a way to sneak into the playoffs in some way shape or form, and maybe there’s still a little bit of Lambeau magic for us to bring out a few wins,” fan David Hakamaki expressed. “And we’re on the cusp. Maybe we have a couple of good games and someone has a bad game and we sneak in.”

”I would love to see them make the playoffs, but if they don’t just seeing where they came from the start of the season to now has been encouraging,” Lauren Martin said.

