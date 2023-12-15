Oshkosh felon accused of pointing gun at children convicted on firearm charge

File photo
File photo(Damion Gordon | wabi)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A man with prior felony convictions faces a possible 15-year prison sentence after being convicted in a case where he was accused of pointing a gun at children.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin said a jury found Douglas T. Murphy, 35, guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The verdict came down Thursday.

Authorities said on the evening of June 4 and into the early morning hours of June 5, Murphy repeatedly pointed a Cobra .380 caliber handgun at several children inside a residence in downtown Oshkosh. Murphy was also accused of “pistol whipping” the mother of the children, causing an open wound on her scalp.

A 911 call from the children led to an almost 6-hour standoff with law enforcement. At around 6 a.m., authorities said the Oshkosh Police Department SWAT Team entered the residence and arrested Murphy. The loaded firearm was located near Murphy at the time of his arrest.

Murphy has prior felony convictions in Waukesha, Manitowoc, and Winnebago Counties. Murphy faces up to a 15-year term in federal prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in March and remain in custody pending his sentence.

