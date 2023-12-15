7-mile Fond du Lac Co. chase ends with K9 capture; Milwaukee man out on bond faces more charges

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 42-year-old Milwaukee man out on bond for alleged crimes in Brown County is facing more criminal charges after a seven-mile chase in Fond du Lac County Thursday night.

Deputies tried to stop his car on I-41 near Lost Arrow Rd. at about 7 p.m. for traffic violations, including failing to move over or slow down for an emergency vehicle. Instead, the driver increased his speed.

Deputies laid out stop sticks near the Johnson St. exit of I-41, successfully deflating the fleeing car’s tires. The driver took the Johnson St. exit but ended up going off the roadway and into a ditch. Then it turned into a foot chase.

The man ran through business parking lots but was tracked down by K9 officer Ace and arrested without further incident.

He’s being held on suspicion of fleeing/eluding an officer, two counts of 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a hallucinogenic and stimulant drug as a repeater, possession of THC as a repeat offender, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of felony bail jumping.

The bail jumping stems from three charges he’s currently facing in Brown County: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon with a restricted controlled substance, operating while revoked, and domestic abuse-related disorderly conduct. Court records indicated he posted a $500 cash bond and signed $3,500 in signature bonds on those charges.

Fond du Lac County authorities say he’s also suspected of operating a motor vehicle while impaired and was issued several traffic citations.

