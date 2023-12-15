Michigan men charged with transporting drugs in Wisconsin

The sheriff’s office says deputies found meth, heroin mixed with fentanyl, and crack cocaine in their car
Zachary Clarke (top right) and Jeffery Ziolkowski (bottom right) of Iron Mountain, Mich., are...
Zachary Clarke (top right) and Jeffery Ziolkowski (bottom right) of Iron Mountain, Mich., are charged after the Marinette County Sheriff's Office seized more than 140 grams of various illegal drugs
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
POUND, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men from the Upper Peninsula face numerous drug charges carrying 150 years in prison in Wisconsin.

Zachary Clarke, 25, and Jeffery Ziolkowski Jr., 34, both from Iron Mountain, Mich., were pulled over in Pound in Marinette County on Sunday after officers in the U.P. and the Northeast County Drug Enforcement Group in Wisconsin learned about a “narcotic trafficking vehicle” in the area.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says they seized 58.1 grams of methamphetamine, 53.6 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, and 31.44 grams of crack cocaine. A photo from the sheriff’s office shows the drugs were separated in several plastic baggies.

Clarke and Ziolkowski were charged Wednesday with being party to the crimes of:

  • Possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine
  • Possession of more than 50 grams of heroin
  • Possession of more than 50 grams of fentanyl
  • Possession of 15 to 40 grams of cocaine
  • Maintaining a drug trafficking place

The most serious drug charges have a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison each count, the cocaine charge could add 20, and the trafficking place carries 3½ years. Both are charged as repeat offenders, which could add a couple years to their sentences.

Clarke is also charged with bail jumping. Online court records show he’s charged in Fond du Lac County with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. He has a plea hearing on January 5 that was pushed back from September.

Online records in Wisconsin also showed Clarke has previous drug convictions in Brown, Oconto, Milwaukee, Ozaukee counties. Ziolkowski was fined for driving with a restricted controlled substance, which is not a criminal offense, in Langlade County in 2016.

The investigation involved the Northeast County Drug Enforcement Group, comprised of sheriff’s offices in Florence, Marinette, and Oconto counties, and the KIND Drug Team with the Kingsford Public Safety Department, Iron Mountain and Norway police departments, and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

