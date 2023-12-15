Green Bay school district recommends possible November 2024 referendum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In a memo dated for the next regular board meeting on December 18, the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) is recommending a new date for a possible funding referendum in 2024.

The Green Bay school district had been in discussions about a potential April 2024 referendum, which would address capital improvements in the District. The new memo said there are several factors to consider, including a recent facilities survey which showed strong support for some of the projects identified and less support for others.

The memo also notes that most of the November 2022 Referendum projects will be completed, so the community will be able to see and enjoy their investments (especially the public spaces such as auditoriums, gymnasiums, and stadiums). Additionally, $81.2 million of the $92.6 million debt from the November 2022 Referendum will be paid off by the end of 2024.

The school district’s memo also says the Boundary Adjustment Advisory Committee will have completed its work and the Board will have received its recommendations in June 2024. The school district expects the recommendations will answer unresolved questions about many of the District’s schools and will help reassure taxpayers that funds won’t be spent on schools recommended for closure.

For those reasons, the Green Bay school district is recommending a plan for a November 2024 referendum to address facility needs. The full memo can be read below:

