Future Neenah Cookie Crawl brings people out for an illuminated holiday night
By Jamal James
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The civic group, Future Neenah, held their annual Luminary Night with a Cookie Crawl in downtown Neenah.

Neenah illuminated their walk ways with candles inside of a bag to help bring in the holiday spirit.(Jamal James)

This sold-out event saw people within the community get a cookie passport and bag to head out into the night for their cookie crawl adventure. Shoppers went to different shops that were partnered with Future Neenah to provide free cookies while they shopped. They were also greeted by hundreds of bags stretching across the sidewalk, putting people in the holiday spirit.

Future Neenah Executive Director, Brent Bowman, spoke about the purpose of this event by saying, “We’re responsible for cultural and economic development. So part of the goal of this event is to bring folks downtown and introduce them to our businesses.” Their hopes are to generate a better economy with more people shopping and supporting local businesses.

Even if you missed the event, that’s okay. Future Neenah will also hold events throughout the year for holidays like Valentine’s Day, The Fourth of July, and others.

