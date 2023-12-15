Former Kewaunee County deputy sentenced in stalking case

A former high-ranking Kewaunee County sheriff’s deputy accused of stalking a former girlfriend has accepted a plea deal.
By Emily Reilly and WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A former high-ranking Kewaunee County sheriff’s deputy accused of stalking a former girlfriend and poisoning a horse received his sentence Friday.

A judge issued a sentence of two years probation for Eric Pieschek, who is also ordered to pay $20,237.63 in restitution to the victim. Six months of conditional jail time was stayed by the judge, meaning Pieschek doesn’t have to serve that time unless he fails to complete the other portions of his sentence and the judge removes the stay.

Earlier this year, Eric Pieschek pleaded no contest to attempted poisoning of an animal and two counts of disorderly conduct. The felony stalking charge was dismissed but read into the plea.

The judge denied a request from the former girlfriend to reject the plea bargain.

As we reported in March, a hearing turned heated when the prosecution and defense argued over whether charges would be read into the record or outright dismissed. The judge pointed out the distinction would make a difference in how Pieschek was sentenced.

A crime that’s dismissed in a plea deal but read into the record can be considered by the judge as speaking to the defendant’s intent and rehabilitation, but the judge cannot take into account a charge that’s dismissed outright.

According to prosecutors, Pieschek’s live-in girlfriend asked Pieschek to stop contacting her after they broke up in 2022, but he continued reaching out to her, and even her friends and neighbors, through the mail. She started seeing him near her property, and apples found near her horses tested positive for poison.

Pieschek was placed on administrative leave in 2022 and later retired from the department, the sheriff said.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay woman arrested after finding her neglected mother living in filth
Green Bay woman accused of keeping mother in filthy conditions
One person died after a house fire Thursday morning on the 1800 block of Ashland Street in...
One person is dead after early morning house fire in Oshkosh
Green Bay police arrest one after Day Street disturbance
Green Bay police arrest one after Day Street disturbance
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing together
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says

Latest News

Zachary Clarke (top right) and Jeffery Ziolkowski (bottom right) of Iron Mountain, Mich., are...
Michigan men charged with transporting drugs in Wisconsin
United Way Fox Cities names a new president/CEO
United Way Fox Cities welcomes former Green Bay-area CEO, addresses job cuts
Green bay area public school district
Green Bay school district recommends possible November 2024 referendum
Introducing Emerson
Introducing Emerson Lehmann!