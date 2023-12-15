Former Kewaunee County deputy sentenced in stalking case

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A former high-ranking Kewaunee County sheriff’s deputy accused of stalking a former girlfriend and poisoning a horse received his sentence Friday.

A judge issued a sentence of two years probation for Eric Pieschek, who is also ordered to pay $20,237.63 in restitution to the victim. Six months of conditional jail time was stayed by the judge, meaning Pieschek doesn’t have to serve that time unless he fails to complete the other portions of his sentence and the judge removes the stay.

Earlier this year, Eric Pieschek pleaded no contest to attempted poisoning of an animal and two counts of disorderly conduct. The felony stalking charge was dismissed but read into the plea.

The judge denied a request from the former girlfriend to reject the plea bargain.

As we reported in March, a hearing turned heated when the prosecution and defense argued over whether charges would be read into the record or outright dismissed. The judge pointed out the distinction would make a difference in how Pieschek was sentenced.

A crime that’s dismissed in a plea deal but read into the record can be considered by the judge as speaking to the defendant’s intent and rehabilitation, but the judge cannot take into account a charge that’s dismissed outright.

According to prosecutors, Pieschek’s live-in girlfriend asked Pieschek to stop contacting her after they broke up in 2022, but he continued reaching out to her, and even her friends and neighbors, through the mail. She started seeing him near her property, and apples found near her horses tested positive for poison.

Pieschek was placed on administrative leave in 2022 and later retired from the department, the sheriff said.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.