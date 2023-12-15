First pill approved for post-partum depression now in some pharmacies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first pill to treat postpartum depression is now available in the U.S.

The pill is called Zurzuvae. It was approved by the FDA in August to help treat the 1 in 7 women who battle postpartum depression.

Drugmakers say it’s available at specialty pharmacies. It can also be shipped directly to patients.

It’s given as two pills a day for 14 days. It comes with a hefty price tag -- nearly $16,000 before insurance. Health officials aren’t sure yet how much insurance companies will be willing to cover.

An intravenous version of the medication has been available, but it has to be administered in a hospital over the course of 60 hours. That version comes at an even higher cost of $35,000.

Health officials say results of a late-stage study showed women who took the medication had significant improvement in symptoms. They were feeling better within days compared to women who took a placebo.

The study also found women who took the pill felt better for at least 45 days on average after taking the treatment.

