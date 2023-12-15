First pill approved for post-partum depression now in some pharmacies

Zurzuvae was approved to help treat the 1 in 7 women who battle postpartum depression
Zurzuvae helped women feel better for at least 45 days on average. It comes with a hefty price tag.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first pill to treat postpartum depression is now available in the U.S.

The pill is called Zurzuvae. It was approved by the FDA in August to help treat the 1 in 7 women who battle postpartum depression.

Drugmakers say it’s available at specialty pharmacies. It can also be shipped directly to patients.

It’s given as two pills a day for 14 days. It comes with a hefty price tag -- nearly $16,000 before insurance. Health officials aren’t sure yet how much insurance companies will be willing to cover.

An intravenous version of the medication has been available, but it has to be administered in a hospital over the course of 60 hours. That version comes at an even higher cost of $35,000.

Health officials say results of a late-stage study showed women who took the medication had significant improvement in symptoms. They were feeling better within days compared to women who took a placebo.

The study also found women who took the pill felt better for at least 45 days on average after taking the treatment.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay woman arrested after finding her neglected mother living in filth
Green Bay woman accused of keeping mother in filthy conditions
One person died after a house fire Thursday morning on the 1800 block of Ashland Street in...
One person is dead after early morning house fire in Oshkosh
Green Bay police arrest one after Day Street disturbance
Green Bay police arrest one after Day Street disturbance
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing together
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says

Latest News

Paquetes de salsa de manzana con canela, de tres distintas marcas: WanaBana, Schnucks y Weis....
FDA advises families get tested for lead exposure from applesauce
Fentanyl has been involved in more and more teen drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2021, a...
Teen substance abuse down, overdoses up
Young adult receives a flu vaccine
Share gifts not viruses at holiday gatherings
Health care worker wears a button promoting suicide awareness and prevention
Doctors offer guidance for parents of kids with suicidal thoughts