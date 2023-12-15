DHS reports: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climbing in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise here in Wisconsin. It’s sending more people to the emergency room, especially those aged 65 and older.

The state health department says it’s not just COVID, they’re seeing an increase in influenza and RSV cases too.

But what they’re not seeing is a rise in people getting vaccinated. Rates remain low among those who are eligible. It’s a nationwide concern also shared by the CDC this week.

Wisconsin health department data shows a steady increase in COVID-19 activity over the past several weeks.

The state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Ryan Westergaard says influenza and RSV are not far behind.

“So all three of our most important respiratory viruses are increasing around the same time so it’s important for people to be aware,” said Westergaard.

Dr. Westergaard just received this national alert from the CDC. It draws attention to the urgent need for increased vaccination among all eligible adults.

“They pointed out that over the past four weeks hospitalizations for influenza have increased 200% And they’ve increased 50% for approximately for COVID, 19 and RSV,” said Westergaard.

Here in Wisconsin, we’re seeing similar trends. As of this week, 403 people are in the hospital with the coronavirus, with 46 in the ICU. Action 2 News checked in with local hospitals and they are also seeing a few more COVID-19 hospitalizations.

A quick look at the state’s COVID-19 wastewater surveillance data clearly shows very high levels of COVID-19 activity in several areas, like Fond du Lac, Waupaca, and Green Bay.

“We are seeing a rise in COVID cases, and I would say just all respiratory illnesses in general in Brown County. I think that’s a combination of the weather people moving indoors, daycare, things like that,” said Claire Paprocki, Communications Specialist with Brown County Public Health.

To reduce the spread, Paprocki says to practice good hygiene, wash your hands, wear a mask if needed, and stay home when sick. For quick access to care, the state is extending its free telehealth service until April.

“There are things we can do to reduce the risk that will get exposed to a virus. But assuming that we will at some point, getting our vaccines and being up to date with COVID and flu vaccines is probably the most important thing we can do,” said Westergaard.

The CDC says vaccine rates are down, for all three respiratory illnesses.

By recent standards nationwide Westergaard says there’s been an unusually lower uptake of the flu vaccine, which he says is a good match for the virus this year.

“Nationally among people over 18, It’s less than 40% of people have gotten their flu shot. And it’s lower than that in pregnant people and children,” said Westergaard.

In Wisconsin, 30 percent of adults got the flu shot so far this year. Just 12 percent of eligible adults got the updated COVID-19 vaccine. Westergaard says there are several reasons for low vaccination rates: it’s not top of mind, loss of trust, and vaccine fatigue.

But the CDC warns if vaccination rates don’t improve, it could lead to more severe disease and put a strain on the healthcare system.

“Is it possible that when cases take up the waiting lines of emergency departments and urgent cares might be higher? Yes, that’s certainly possible. But we do have the ability to care for the sickest of the sick. But the most important message is we want to prevent people from getting as sick as they can. So take care of yourself and get your vaccines,” said Westergaard.

To find a vaccine near you, check out vaccines.gov. Put in your zip code, pick the vaccine you want, and if you don’t have insurance, make sure you select the Bridge Access Program.

