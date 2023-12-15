Countdown to Christmas: Lincoln Park‘s holiday light show

By Emily Reilly
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - In our Countdown to Christmas series, Action 2 News takes you to a sparkling winter wonderland.

Volunteers spend two and a half days putting up around 90 breathtaking light displays. Each one is sponsored by an individual, family, or company. For some, it’s to memorialize a family member.

“People love the light show,” said Andy Janicki, the coordinator of the Lincoln Park Zoological Society. “It’s great, we say it’s a $5 donation to come in because we really want everyone to come through regardless of their income.”

The light show is the Zoological Society’s largest fundraiser and the money goes toward improving the quality of life for the animals.

