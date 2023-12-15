CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Police suspect gift card scam ring

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A warning if you’re shopping for gift cards. They’re easy, last-minute gifts, but they’re also targets for scammers and thieves. Consumer First Alert wants to help you protect your money when you’re buying that last-minute gift.

Law enforcement is warning about a nationwide gift card scam ring. We told you about “gift card draining” in a Consumer First Alert last week.

Police around the country are now ramping up warnings on social media.Police warn you to make sure the whole gift card is in the package.

The police department in Pinole, Calif., posted on Facebook how thieves warm the envelopes to loosen the seal, carefully open them, and then cut off a portion of the card that gives a person access to the money on it. The thief reseals the package and returns the card to the store shelf.

But that’s just one way gift card scams work. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in California said deputies arrested a man who had more than 5,000 gift cards from Target and Apple. It’s part of a scam across California where thieves remove gift cards from stores, scan the bar code, and return them to the shelf. When shoppers buy and activate the cards, the thieves steal the money.

Police are warning shoppers to be on the lookout. Take a close look at the card you choose before you check out. Police warn you to make sure the whole gift card is in the package. Make sure protective stickers are there and it doesn’t look like someone tampered with it.

We’d like to share a tip from a WBAY-TV viewer. He said he bought a $100 Visa gift card and wanted to check the balance. He searched for a website and ended up on a scammer’s look-alike website. Within minutes, his $100 was gone.

He called the phone number on the back of the card to report what happened.

Consumer experts advise you to call the number on the back of the card to register and activate it, and report a fake website to help shut down scammers.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.