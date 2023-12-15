CDC: Most guns in accidents involving children were loaded and unlocked

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Most guns in situations where a child was accidentally shot and killed were loaded and unlocked, according to the CDC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just updated its Unintentional Firearm Injury Deaths report.

The latest study says the shooter was playing with a gun or showing it to someone in two-thirds of incidents where a child was unintentionally shot and killed.

Researchers took data from 2003 through 2021 and found 1,262 unintentional firearm deaths of children under 18. About a third of the victims were between the ages of 11 and 15, and 83% of the deaths were boys.

The CDC says about 86% of shootings happened in a house or apartment, with 56% in the victim’s own home.

These are grim numbers, but health and safety officials say they highlight the importance of security and properly storing firearms.

We’ll talk more about this study at the First Alert Digital News Desk in a livestream Friday, Dec. 15, at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.