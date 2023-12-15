CDC: Most guns in accidents involving children were loaded and unlocked

Two-thirds of shootings happened when someone was playing with a gun or showing it to someone
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Most guns in situations where a child was accidentally shot and killed were loaded and unlocked, according to the CDC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just updated its Unintentional Firearm Injury Deaths report.

The latest study says the shooter was playing with a gun or showing it to someone in two-thirds of incidents where a child was unintentionally shot and killed.

Researchers took data from 2003 through 2021 and found 1,262 unintentional firearm deaths of children under 18. About a third of the victims were between the ages of 11 and 15, and 83% of the deaths were boys.

The CDC says about 86% of shootings happened in a house or apartment, with 56% in the victim’s own home.

These are grim numbers, but health and safety officials say they highlight the importance of security and properly storing firearms.

We’ll talk more about this study at the First Alert Digital News Desk in a livestream Friday, Dec. 15, at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay woman arrested after finding her neglected mother living in filth
Green Bay woman accused of keeping mother in filthy conditions
One person died after a house fire Thursday morning on the 1800 block of Ashland Street in...
One person is dead after early morning house fire in Oshkosh
Green Bay police arrest one after Day Street disturbance
Green Bay police arrest one after Day Street disturbance
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing together
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says

Latest News

Two-thirds of shootings happened when someone was playing with a gun or showing it to someone
CDC: Most guns in unintentional child deaths were loaded, unlocked
Car for FDL County Sheriff
7-mile Fond du Lac Co. chase ends with K9 capture; Milwaukee man out on bond faces more charges
Countdown to Christmas: Lincoln Park‘s holiday light show
Countdown to Christmas: Lincoln Park‘s holiday light show
Countdown to Christmas: Lincoln Park‘s holiday light show
Countdown to Christmas: Lincoln Park‘s holiday light show