Brown County law enforcement looking for missing 12-year-old

Missing Green Bay girl
Missing Green Bay girl(Brown County Emergency Management)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County Emergency Management posted on their Facebook page that they’re currently looking for 12-year-old Anastasia Briddel.

They describe her as 5′3 160lbs, wearing a black puffy jacket with jeans and boots. She has pink/black braids in her hair and glasses.

Briddel was last seen near 1495 Shawano Avenue. If you see her, please call 911.

This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as more information is available.

