Barlow Planetarium’s star projector back up for the holiday season

The planetarium’s “Tis the Season” holiday show and star tours will run on their regular schedules
Planetarium display (generic)
Planetarium display (generic)(Patsy Montesinos)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Barlow Planetarium Evans & Sutherland Digistar II projector, which stopped working on Friday, Dec. 8, is back and working for the holiday season, the Barlow Planetarium announced on Thursday evening.

In an update on Facebook Monday, Dec. 14, Barlow said it found a planetarium with used parts. Those parts arrived on Thursday and the planetarium closed for the day to do repairs. The repairs are done and Barlow Planetarium is fully open again, with their “Tis the Season” holiday show and their star tours back on their regular schedules.

The planetarium is located at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Fox Cities campus in Menasha. They perform annual maintenance on their equipment. The last lengthy maintenance schedule was in September, which closed the planetarium for almost three weeks.

You can visit the Barlow Planetarium’s website to see their schedule and buy tickets.

